Yuma Way LLC
Gelato Cake
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Gelato Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
