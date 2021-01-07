Yuma Way LLC
Gushers
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
