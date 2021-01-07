Loading…
Yuma Way LLC

Gushers

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Gushers effects

Reported by real people like you
89 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!