Yuma Way LLC
Krishna Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Krishna Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
