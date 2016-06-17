Loading…
Logo for the brand Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC

Sumo Grande

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD

Sumo Grande effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Focused
54% of people report feeling focused
Creative
54% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
18% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!