About this product
1:1 Orange Dreamsicle Live Rosin Gummy 100MG THC/CBD
by Yum Clouds
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Platinum Bubba Kush, also known as "Platinum Bubba," is a “platinum” level indica-dominant marijuana strain for those who are looking for strong medicine. Best for strong body relaxation, pain relief, sleepiness and appetite stimulation, Pbk is a long-lasting “creeper” that may take a few minutes to kick in, but you won’t miss it once it does. Floral and full of kush spiciness in aroma, the flowers of this strain will have a surprisingly sweet flavor that’s a patient favorite. Across between Platinum OG Kush and Bubba Kush, this indica finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. These dense, purple-hued nugs are popular in California and are finding their way to other areas.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item