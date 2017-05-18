1:1 Orange Dreamsicle Live Rosin Gummy 100MG THC/CBD

by Yum Clouds
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Dive into the creamy citrus goodness of Orange Dreamsicle, made with single-strain, full-spectrum Live Rosin. With a perfect 1:1 balance of CBD to THC, these gummies deliver a chill, centered vibe—ideal for relaxing or keeping the conversation flowing at your next hangout. Savor the sweet escape and stay effortlessly social!
We use single strains like hybrids like Bubba Kush, Jelly zonuts, Wedding cake

About this strain

Platinum Bubba Kush, also known as "Platinum Bubba," is a “platinum” level indica-dominant marijuana strain for those who are looking for strong medicine. Best for strong body relaxation, pain relief, sleepiness and appetite stimulation, Pbk is a long-lasting “creeper” that may take a few minutes to kick in, but you won’t miss it once it does. Floral and full of kush spiciness in aroma, the flowers of this strain will have a surprisingly sweet flavor that’s a patient favorite. Across between Platinum OG Kush and Bubba Kush, this indica finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. These dense, purple-hued nugs are popular in California and are finding their way to other areas.

About this brand

Yum Clouds
At Yum Clouds, we're redefining what it means to enjoy cannabis. Specializing exclusively in all-natural, plant-based gummies, our mission is simple: to create clean, high-quality wellness tools that fit into your everyday life. Our gummies aren't just treats—they're crafted with purpose, delivering precise effects so you can feel at your best, whether you’re seeking relaxation, focus, or energy.

Our Commitment to Quality
We’re dedicated to using the finest ingredients, and that starts with our single-strain, live rosin. We carefully select premium strains to ensure consistent and pure experiences, capturing the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes that nature intended.

Here are 7 of our most popular strains:

Blue Dream - Perfectly balanced for an uplifting and relaxing experience.
Gelato - Sweet and mellow, ideal for winding down after a long day.
Sour Diesel - A go-to for an energizing and creative boost.
Gorilla Glue #4 - A potent strain for deep relaxation and unwinding.
Pineapple Express - A tropical choice for a mood lift and a clear head.
Strawberry Cough - Sweet and soothing, promoting a focused calm.
Wedding Cake - A decadent, calming choice to help you de-stress.

Why Choose Yum Clouds?
We believe in transparency and quality, which is why all our gummies are vegan and made with all-natural ingredients. With over 21 unique SKUs, our product line includes a variety of cannabinoid profiles, each tailored to different needs—whether it's THC-only or formulations with added cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBD. Our carefully curated blends ensure you get the right gummy to help you feel on top of your game.

From boosting creativity to promoting deep sleep or reducing stress, Yum Clouds offers a comprehensive range of options to elevate your wellness routine. Explore our gummies and find the perfect match for your lifestyle—because everyone deserves clean, good cannabis!

License(s)

  • NM, US: Manu-2022-0023-1
