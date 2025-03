10:10:1 Ratio Tincture



Cannabis is a sisterhood of cannabinoids, and we're here to celebrate it! Introducing our new favorite sister cannabinoid from your favorite sister-owned brand: CBG.



‍



Go ahead and enter the dragon. When your THC is equipped with the sword of CBG and the shield of CBD you'll be tickled pink and slaying in about 20 min.



‍



Bottle contains ~ 300 mg CBG, 300 mg CBD, 30 mg THC

Serving (1ml) contains ~ 10 mg CBG, 10 mg CBD, 1 mg THC



‍



*Actual cannabinoid content may vary by bottle. Please refer to lab results located on the outer box. You may experience psychoactive effects depending on your dose or your tolerance for THC.



"We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. (Which we all know is what really counts, right?)”

1 fl oz (30 ml) | 30 servings per bottle

read more