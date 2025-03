A flavorful, handcrafted and thoroughly infused gummy brought to you by InfiniTHC. Calling all CBD connoisseurs- Yummy Gummy presents our newest product- the Rec-friendly 200mg 1:1 CBD/THC single! (100mg CBD/100mgTHC) With ten even score marks, you can precisely cut your gummy to your desired dose. More good news- a 20mg 1:1 slice of this gummy has less than 1 gram of sugar! This product is available for both Recreational and Medical patients. Our seasonal hybrid flavor will give you the balance you've been searching for!

.5 grams of sugar // 20 calories // 0g fat, sodium, protein, cholesterol total.



Ingredients- Cane sugar, corn syrup, water, fruit juice from concentrate, gelatin, natural & artificial flavors, food coloring, citric acid, broad spectrum distillate, CBD isolate.

