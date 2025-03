A flavorful, handcrafted and thoroughly infused gummy brought to you by InfiniTHC. A special treat for our heavy hitters, enjoy five servings of our 100mg indica Yummy Gummies. Our seasonal indica flavor will relax your palate and leave you feeling calm and at ease. 30 grams of sugar // 160 calories// 0g fat, sodium, protein, cholesterol total.



Ingredients- Cane sugar, corn syrup, water, fruit juice from concentrate, gelatin, natural & artificial flavors, food coloring, citric acid, broad spectrum distillate.



read more