Yummy Gummy 100mg single- proof that big things do come in small packages! To find that peaceful easy feeling just cut the 100mg single Yummy Gummy to your desired dose. With ten even score marks, you can precisely dose your gummy.. whether you need 10mg, 40mg, or the whole 100mg! A 10mg slice if this gummy has less than 1 gram of sugar, while our regular 10mg gummy contains 3 grams of sugar. This product is available for both Recreational and Medical patients. Our seasonal Indica flavor will relax your palate and leave you feeling calm and at ease. 5 grams of sugar // 20 calories// 0g fat, sodium, protein, cholesterol.



Ingredients- Cane sugar, corn syrup, water, fruit juice from concentrate, gelatin, natural & artificial flavors, food coloring, citric acid, broad spectrum distillate.



