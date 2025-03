A flavorful, handcrafted and thoroughly infused gummy brought to you by InfiniTHC. One gummy in a small package dosed at 50mg, a perfect quick grab from your favorite dispensary. Our seasonal sativa flavor will stimulate your palate and leave you feeling creative and uplifted. 3 grams of sugar // 16 calories // 0g fat, sodium, protein, cholesterol.



Ingredients- Cane sugar, corn syrup, water, fruit juice from concentrate, gelatin, natural & artificial flavors, food coloring, citric acid, broad spectrum distillate.

read more