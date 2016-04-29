Zach and Ted's Excellent Cannabis
Blackberry Cream
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Tests at 20.83% THC.
Blackberry Cream effects
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
