Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle
Honey Gold #1
About this product
The first Box in this new collection, With vibrant yellow. Two cannabis leafs intersect forming a very cool design. An abstract of yellow and green I call this Honey Gold.
Measuring 3" inches wide x 3" inches long
1.74" inches high.
Includes :
Two Zack's Wicked Body Butter, Chill and Natural 0.25 size.
One Hand dyed cannabis cloth.
Measuring 3" inches wide x 3" inches long
1.74" inches high.
Includes :
Two Zack's Wicked Body Butter, Chill and Natural 0.25 size.
One Hand dyed cannabis cloth.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!