About this product

Zack's VT Trail Blazer is the all-in-one Cannabis rolling companion. Wicked compact and fits in your pocket!



Grab your Cannabis for the day and preferred rolling paper, The Doobie pick is included, And your ready to roll the worlds best Doobie.



Designed and Handcrafted in Vermont, using Hardwoods from nature for nature. And all With our 420 friends in mind too enjoy that perfect Doobie.



Measures 3.5 inches long by 1.5 inches wide by 1 inch thick.

Nice and small!

Storage area holds 2 to 3 mid size Doobies worth of flower. Rolling paper size 1.25 fits perfectly in the VT Trail Blazer.

" Rolling papers Not included "