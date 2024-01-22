Profile: Banana essence melds with smooth, creamy undertones and subtle earthy hints.



Type: Indica



Main Cannabinoids: THC-a, THC-p, Delta-8 + CBN



Great For Unwinding at the end of the day.



Perfect for deep relaxation and chilling out.



Aventus8 presents the line of 510 vape cartridges from Torch. We can assure our hemp-loving friends that it is just as good, if not better, than the first one!



Torch Live Resin THCa | THCP vape cartridges are 510 thread. Every cartridge contains an ultra-potent 1g blend of THCa, Delta 9 THCP, Delta 8 THC, CBN, and live resin terpenes for enhanced flavor.



Enjoy hard-hitting, long-lasting, well-rounded effects that make this blend highly versatile and an excellent choice day or night!



Every cartridge is built to last. Thanks to ceramic coil technology, it offers top-tier performance and immense flavor in every puff.



Available in ten unique and flavor-packed strain profiles.

