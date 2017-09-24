1G CARTRIDGE // 510 Jack Herer | Sativa

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Profile: Vibrant citrus notes harmonize with pine and earthy undertones for a refreshing and invigorating experience.

Type: Sativa

Main Cannabinoids: THC-a, THC-p, Delta-8 + CBN

Perfect for boosting creativity and energy.

Aventus8 presents the line of 510 vape cartridges from Torch. We can assure our hemp-loving friends that it is just as good, if not better, than the first one!

Torch Live Resin THCa | THCP vape cartridges are 510 thread. Every cartridge contains an ultra-potent 1g blend of THCa, Delta 9 THCP, Delta 8 THC, CBN, and live resin terpenes for enhanced flavor.

Enjoy hard-hitting, long-lasting, well-rounded effects that make this blend highly versatile and an excellent choice day or night!

Every cartridge is built to last. Thanks to ceramic coil technology, it offers top-tier performance and immense flavor in every puff.

Available in ten unique and flavor-packed strain profiles.

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
