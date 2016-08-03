1G CARTRIDGE // 510 Moonwalk Haze | Sativa

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Profile: Essence of citrus dances alongside subtle hints of earthy spice, creating a vibrant and aromatic journey.

Type: Sativa

Main Cannabinoids: THC-a, THC-p, Delta-8 + CBN

Great for elevating your mood and sparking creativity.|

Aventus8 presents the line of 510 vape cartridges from Torch. We can assure our hemp-loving friends that it is just as good, if not better, than the first one!

Torch Live Resin THCa | THCP vape cartridges are 510 thread. Every cartridge contains an ultra-potent 1g blend of THCa, Delta 9 THCP, Delta 8 THC, CBN, and live resin terpenes for enhanced flavor.

Enjoy hard-hitting, long-lasting, well-rounded effects that make this blend highly versatile and an excellent choice day or night!

Every cartridge is built to last. Thanks to ceramic coil technology, it offers top-tier performance and immense flavor in every puff.

Available in ten unique and flavor-packed strain profiles.

About this strain

Moonwalker Kush is a balanced indica-dominant hybrid that is the genetic cross of Triple OG and Tahoe Alien. This odoriferous combination speaks volumes through its scent, which is thick with soured earth and a hint of pepper on the finish. The herbaceous terpene profile aligns nicely with this strain’s intense relaxation and moderate cerebral effects. Try Moonwalker Kush after dark to harness the sedative effects nestled below layers of trichomes and brown pistils.   

 

Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
