Profile: Bold blend of diesel and citrus aromas tantalizes the senses, promising a dynamic and earthy adventure.



Type: Sativa



Main Cannabinoids: THC-a, THC-p, Delta-8 + CBN



Perfect for enhancing creativity and vitality.



Aventus8 presents the line of 510 vape cartridges from Torch. We can assure our hemp-loving friends that it is just as good, if not better, than the first one!



Torch Live Resin THCa | THCP vape cartridges are 510 thread. Every cartridge contains an ultra-potent 1g blend of THCa, Delta 9 THCP, Delta 8 THC, CBN, and live resin terpenes for enhanced flavor.



Enjoy hard-hitting, long-lasting, well-rounded effects that make this blend highly versatile and an excellent choice day or night!



Every cartridge is built to last. Thanks to ceramic coil technology, it offers top-tier performance and immense flavor in every puff.



Available in ten unique and flavor-packed strain profiles.

