1G CARTRIDGE // 510 Peanut Butter Breath | Hybrid

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Profile: Enticing aroma of nutty sweetness intertwines with earthy undertones.

Type: Hybrid

Main Cannabinoids: THC-a, THC-p, Delta-8 + CBN

Great for promoting relaxation and euphoria.

Perfect for deep relaxation and chilling out.

Aventus8 presents the line of 510 vape cartridges from Torch. We can assure our hemp-loving friends that it is just as good, if not better, than the first one!

Torch Live Resin THCa | THCP vape cartridges are 510 thread. Every cartridge contains an ultra-potent 1g blend of THCa, Delta 9 THCP, Delta 8 THC, CBN, and live resin terpenes for enhanced flavor.

Enjoy hard-hitting, long-lasting, well-rounded effects that make this blend highly versatile and an excellent choice day or night!

Every cartridge is built to last. Thanks to ceramic coil technology, it offers top-tier performance and immense flavor in every puff.

Available in ten unique and flavor-packed strain profiles.

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
