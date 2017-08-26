1G CARTRIDGE // 510 Purple Diesel | Sativa

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

Profile: Fusion of sweet berries and diesel undertones creates an electrifying and aromatic sensation.

Type: Sativa

Main Cannabinoids: THC-a, THC-p, Delta-8 + CBN

Enhances focus and uplifts the spirits.

Aventus8 presents the line of 510 vape cartridges from Torch. We can assure our hemp-loving friends that it is just as good, if not better, than the first one!

Torch Live Resin THCa | THCP vape cartridges are 510 thread. Every cartridge contains an ultra-potent 1g blend of THCa, Delta 9 THCP, Delta 8 THC, CBN, and live resin terpenes for enhanced flavor.

Enjoy hard-hitting, long-lasting, well-rounded effects that make this blend highly versatile and an excellent choice day or night!

Every cartridge is built to last. Thanks to ceramic coil technology, it offers top-tier performance and immense flavor in every puff.

Available in ten unique and flavor-packed strain profiles.

About this strain

Purple Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Sour Diesel. Purple Diesel produces energizing effects that are uplifting and focused. This strain is is known to cause feelings of euphoria and fits of giggles. Purple Diesel tastes sour, with a fuel-like aroma. Growers say this strain has dense, dark purple buds and comes with an early flowering time of around 8 weeks. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to depression and stress.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
