Purple Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Sour Diesel. Purple Diesel produces energizing effects that are uplifting and focused. This strain is is known to cause feelings of euphoria and fits of giggles. Purple Diesel tastes sour, with a fuel-like aroma. Growers say this strain has dense, dark purple buds and comes with an early flowering time of around 8 weeks. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to depression and stress.
