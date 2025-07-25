The dreamy, dark purple – almost black, colors of White Runtz act as the perfect backdrop for the light, fluffy trichomes that coat the surface. White Runtz was created by crossing the ever-popular Original Z into the game-changing Gelato 33; both parent genetics reshaped candy and dessert terps in cannabis strains in the last decade. However, those candy dessert terps are muted by the overpowering smell of new – new car, new tennis balls, new leather, it just smells like NEW. When the nugs break apart, sweet fruit and earthy aromas are the first to meet your senses, then comes the strong and beloved smell of a fresh, off-the-lot new car (odd as that sounds, it’s a taste sensation). The White Runtz high is just as delicious as the flavor, relaxing with long-lasting effects that will have you kicking back and ushering in a good night’s sleep.



LINEAGE: Gelato 33 x Original Z



FEEL GOOD STATE: Sleep



TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Nerolidol

read more