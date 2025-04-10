Pink Rozay is a potent indica marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Pink Rozay is inspired by the bright, oral avors often found when drinking a classy rosé - but without the hangover. Smoking Pink Rozay will give you a heavy high in your head, but your body will feel at ease. Since this strain is known to be rich in THC, it is important to enjoy it in small amounts. Pink Rozay buds are icy with muted shades of green, lavender and orange. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.
Pink Rozay is a potent indica marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Pink Rozay is inspired by the bright, oral avors often found when drinking a classy rosé - but without the hangover. Smoking Pink Rozay will give you a heavy high in your head, but your body will feel at ease. Since this strain is known to be rich in THC, it is important to enjoy it in small amounts. Pink Rozay buds are icy with muted shades of green, lavender and orange. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.
