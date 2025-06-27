Celebrate American pride with our Limited Edition Patriot Gummies, exclusively crafted by Aventus8! These deliciously patriotic treats embody the spirit of freedom and taste.



- 40 Gummies, 200mg each totaling 8000mg exotic blend.

Delicious fruit flavors in Red Strawberry and Blue Raz!

- Soft, chewy texture and vibrant colors

- Limited edition collectible packaging.

- Made with high-quality, all-natural ingredients.



Taste the Spirit of America!



Indulge in the sweetness of freedom with every bite!



Order Now and Experience the Ultimate Patriot Treat!

Get Your Limited Edition Patriot Gummies Today!



Don't miss out! Secure your Limited Edition Patriot Gummies exclusively by Aventus8 before they're gone!



Warning: High dosage gummies are for experienced users only.

Cut 1 gummy into quarters and start with 1/4 to establish individual tolerance.

Each gummy weighs about 5 grams in size and delivers a serious 200mg of blended THC consisting of delta 8, delta 9 and thcp for the ultimate entourage effect experience.

Wait allow 45-60 minutes for effect to fully work. Once the sensation sets in, it may last for 3-6 hours or more.

Base ingredients: vegan fruit pectin

Gummies in a jar: 40 gummies

Dosage per gummy: 200mg of blended THC

Container: child resistant, air sealed hard plastic container



