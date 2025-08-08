About this product
Aventus8 THC Liquid Diamonds Pre Rolls, an exceptional offering for those who seek unparalleled potency and flavor in their cannabis experience. 2 Gram Premium THC-A Pre-Roll with Diamond THC Crystals.
Crafted to deliver a robust and intensely satisfying session, these pre rolls are infused with naturally-derived terpenes that enhance the flavor and aroma, creating a sensorial experience that is as delightful as it is potent. The inclusion of terpenes not only enriches the taste but also contributes to a more nuanced and enjoyable high, complementing the powerful effects of the THCA diamonds.
Each pre roll is carefully wrapped in high-quality RAW paper, known for its natural and unrefined qualities, ensuring a pure and consistent burn. This choice of paper preserves the authentic flavors and potency of the cannabis, allowing you to experience the full profile of the strain.
Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill
2G of flower infused with THC-A
Indoor flower, THC-A diamond coated, rolled in RAW paper
3 strains
Third-party lab tested
Made in the USA with industrial hemp
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
