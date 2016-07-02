AVENTUS8 FLOWER D-8 D-9 THC-P THC-A BLEND Hawaiian Haze 10g

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain: Hawaiian Haze (Sativa)
Type: D-8 D-9 THC-P BLEND Flower
Quantity: 10g
Introducing the finest quality THC-P Flower, known for its exceptional taste and potent effects. Each premium flower bud is meticulously crafted to contain the perfect blend of THC-P, Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and CBD.

Bottle Contains : 10G of the finest quality flower.

Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.

Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
