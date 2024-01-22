About this product
Blue Face effects are mostly calming.
Blue Face potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Face is a cannabis strain from Fig Farms of Oakland, CA that won Best in Show at The Emerald Cup 2023. Fig Farms selected Blue Face from a pack of Animal Face seeds, bred by Seed Junky Genetics. Blue Face refers to the dark, purplish-blue dapples of the heavily resinous bud. Blue Face is descended from Face Off OG, kept by Archive Seeds; and that relative best describes Blue Face's searing, face-ripping lemon-gas smell, and intense sativa-hybrid effect. Prepare to go beast mode.
