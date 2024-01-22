Blue Face - 3G Disposable vape

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Searching for an enjoyable way to relax and unwind? Look no further because the Blue Face - 3G THC-A Disposable (Hybrid) is here to save the day! This amazing product is designed to provide a happy and fun experience with just one use.

Offering a balanced blend of both THC-A, THC-P, and Delta-8, you'll be sure to enjoy each burst of flavor as the smoke rolls out.

3-grams Per Disposable
Size: 3 grams
Suggested Use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance

About this strain

Blue Face is a cannabis strain from Fig Farms of Oakland, CA that won Best in Show at The Emerald Cup 2023. Fig Farms selected Blue Face from a pack of Animal Face seeds, bred by Seed Junky Genetics. Blue Face refers to the dark, purplish-blue dapples of the heavily resinous bud. Blue Face is descended from Face Off OG, kept by Archive Seeds; and that relative best describes Blue Face's searing, face-ripping lemon-gas smell, and intense sativa-hybrid effect. Prepare to go beast mode.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
