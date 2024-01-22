Blue Milk 2G Disposables vape

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Dive into the creamy, dreamy notes of THC-P Blue Milk in a convenient disposable form. Smooth, satisfying, and perfectly potent.
Creamy and smooth flavor profile.
Ready to use with no preparation needed.
High potency for enhanced effects.
Enjoy the luscious blend of creamy flavors with Half Bak'd Primo Disposable in THC-P Blue Milk. This ready-to-use vape delivers a unique, dessert-like experience that's as soothing as it is delightful.

Rich, creamy milk flavor with a hint of sweetness.
Pre-charged and pre-filled for instant enjoyment.
High-quality THC-P distillate for potent effects.

About this strain

Blue Milk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Haze. This strain is a creation of Universe Cannabis, a breeder known for producing versatile and tasty strains. Blue Milk is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a sativa-dominant high. Leafly customers tell us Blue Milk effects include uplifting, happy, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Milk when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and lack of appetite. Bred by Universe Cannabis, Blue Milk features flavors like sweet, earthy, and blueberry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a relaxing and fruity effect. The average price of Blue Milk typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. Blue Milk is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and pleasing smoking experience. It has dense and furry buds that are light green with purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and berry-like, with hints of citrus and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item