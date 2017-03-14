Blueberry Muffin Slide Piece All-In-One 7g Hybrid

About this product

Indulge in the Blueberry Muffin Slide Piece All-In-One Vape. 7 grams of THC-A Liquid Diamonds, THC-P, and Delta 10 for a balanced experience.

Hybrid strain
THC-A Liquid Diamonds
THC-P
Delta 10
Draw activated
Dual mesh coils
USB-C charging port
Sliding mouthpiece technology
Find the perfect balance with Blueberry Muffin Slide Piece All-In-One Vape. Infused with 7 grams of THC-A Liquid Diamonds, THC-P, and Delta 10, this vape delivers smooth, well-rounded effects that are ideal for any time of day, whether you’re staying productive or unwinding.

Ingredients

Hemp Derived Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THC-A), Liquid Diamonds, Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P), Delta-10 Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-10) Distillate, and Blueberry Banana Pancakes Terpenes

About this strain

Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
