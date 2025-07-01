About this product
Dive into the world of indulgence with our Extreme Chocolate Brownies, an unparalleled delight for chocolate enthusiasts. Experience the extraordinary richness of these brownies, crafted to redefine your chocolatey cravings. Every mouthful unveils an intense cocoa symphony, harmonizing chewiness and a luxurious melt-in-your-mouth sensation. Elevate your dessert experience with our Extreme Chocolate Brownie, a masterpiece designed to captivate those who seek an exceptional chocolate indulgence. Treat yourself to a moment of unparalleled delight, where each bite is an exquisite journey into the world of intense flavors.
Ingredients : Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Egg Whites, Margarine, Sugar, Enriched Bleach Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Lecithin (Sunflower), Full Spectrum Extract Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (<0,3% by weight), Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P) and Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-A), Contains 2% or less of Ascorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate (as a preservative). Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes other products which may contain soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and eggs, may contain trace amounts of all of the above.
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
