Berry Blue: An array of wild berries packed into a juicy, sweet punch.
Model: B2 | 2ML | THC-A Blend The B2 is your pocket-sized partner for a potent and personalized vaping experience. With a 2ml tank, you're all set to explore a world of premium THC blends. From the uplifting Cherry Pie to the calming Bubba Kush, and everything in between – choose your favorite or switch it up every day. The B2 is made for those who love variety and insist on high quality. Find your perfect match and enjoy the convenience of a device that fits your lifestyle
