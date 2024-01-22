Banana Runtz: A hard candy flavor with the tangy, sweet notes of banana.



Model: B5 | 5ML | THC-A Blend Meet the B5 – the big hitter for when you want more from your vape without interruption. With a 5ml capacity, this device is all about giving you extended enjoyment without the hassle of constant refilling. Savor the taste, from the tropical flavors of Pineapple Express to the sweet kick of Fruit Punch. Designed for those who don't like to compromise, the B5 delivers a full-bodied experience. Ready when you are, the B5 offers you more of what you love at a price that makes sense.

