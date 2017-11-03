BUGATTI B50 - AMNESIA HAZE - SATIVA

SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Amnesia Haze: A sharp, citrus-infused burst that tingles the senses.

Model: B50 | 5ML | THC-A Blend Elevate your vaping experience with the Model BT, where capacity meets craftsmanship. This device offers a generous 5ml reservoir for your preferred THC blend, ensuring long-lasting enjoyment between refills. Whether you're in the mood for the cerebral kick of Amnesia Haze or the sugary notes of Candy Land, the BT has you covered. Made for experienced users, the BT combines function with finesse, featuring a sleek design that embodies both style and substance. With its clear digital display, you're always in control, easily monitoring your usage at a glance.

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

Zaleaf

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
