BUGATTI B50 - CANDY LAND - SATIVA

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Candy Land: A playful mix of candy flavors that's all sugar rush.

Model: B50 | 5ML | THC-A Blend Elevate your vaping experience with the Model BT, where capacity meets craftsmanship. This device offers a generous 5ml reservoir for your preferred THC blend, ensuring long-lasting enjoyment between refills. Whether you're in the mood for the cerebral kick of Amnesia Haze or the sugary notes of Candy Land, the BT has you covered. Made for experienced users, the BT combines function with finesse, featuring a sleek design that embodies both style and substance. With its clear digital display, you're always in control, easily monitoring your usage at a glance.

About this strain

Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. Patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item