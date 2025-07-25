Cali Fields THC-A Disposable Vape offers a convenient and effortless way to enjoy THC-A. Pre-filled with 2 grams (2000mg) of THC-A concentrate and natural hemp terpenes, this device comes in six different strains, each providing effects to suit any user's preference. Featuring a rechargeable battery and a ceramic coil heating element, it ensures a smooth and seamless vaping experience.



The Cali Fields Disposable Vape features a pre-heat button for a smooth and flavorful vaping experience. Simply press the button to activate the pre-heat function, allowing the device to warm up before inhaling for optimal performance. An LED indicator light shows the remaining battery life, keeping you informed.



Made from durable and lightweight polycarbonate, this disposable vape is easy to carry and designed for single-use. Once all the concentrate has been consumed, simply dispose of the device.



What is Live Resin?



Live resin is made by flash freezing cannabis plants immediately after harvest to preserve their aromatic terpenes. This process results in a richer flavor and more intense effects compared to distillate-based products. The entourage effect is achieved through the harmonious interaction of cannabinoids and terpenes, creating a more powerful experience.



Cali Fields Strains:

◦ Rainbow Sherbet #11 (Indica)

◦ Purple Haze (Sativa)

◦ Jealousy (Hybrid)

◦ King Louis XIII (Indica)

◦ Sour Diesel (Sativa)

◦ Lemon Cherry Gelato (Hybrid)

