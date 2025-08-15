Aventus8 proudly presents its premium indoor hemp flower, expertly cultivated to deliver exceptional flavor and remarkable potency. Each 3.5g resealable glass jar contains carefully selected, USA-grown hemp flower enhanced with high levels of THCa and rich, strain-specific terpenes—crafted to satisfy even the most discerning THC enthusiasts.
Choose from nine iconic cannabis strain profiles, each offering a distinct flavor and aromatic experience, ranging from fruity to earthy notes. Grown in controlled indoor environments, Aventus8 ensures optimal cultivation conditions for maximum quality. Each bud is meticulously hand-trimmed to preserve the plant’s best attributes.
Package Includes:
1 x Aventus8 THCA Flower 3.5G
AVENTUS8 THC-A Flower Sour Space Candy 3.5g - Hybrid
