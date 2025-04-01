About this product
Cali Reserve 3.5 Gram Disposables, with Pre-Heat function, are an extraordinary blend of five highly potent cannabinoids, including:
Delta 9 (The original THC, still under 3% so it's legal)
PHC (Identical to Delta 9 after metabolizing in humans), euphoric, long lasting
THC-P (Strongest known cannabinoid)
THC-JD (Up to 15x stronger than traditional THC)
Delta 8 Live Resin
Terpenes
The beauty of Cali Reserve's 3.5 Gram disposable is the pre-heat function that allows you to get a potent, consistent hit after warming the coil. A micro-USB input on the bottom allows for fast recharges and a hexagonal window shows remaining active material. A large LED show function. 5 clicks will turn the device on or off.
Cali Reserve 3.5 Gram Pre Heat Disposables are available in these flavors:
Blue Diesel - Hybrid (Bright Blueberry & Diesel Bud)
Candy Land - Sativa (Sweet, Herbal, a hint of Spice)
Lime Sorbet - Indica (Skunky Lime and Citrus)
Orange Bud - Hybrid (Skunky Orange and Citrus)
Red Haze - Sativa (Woody, Smoky, tobacco undertones)
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
