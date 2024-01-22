Chem Dog Slide Piece All-In-One 7g Sativa

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy the balanced Chem Dog Slide Piece All-In-One Vape. 7 grams of THC-A Liquid Diamonds, THC-P, and Delta 10 for a harmonious experience.

Sativa Strain
THC-A Liquid Diamonds
THC-P
Delta 10
Draw Activated
Dual Mesh Coils
Usb-C Charging Port
Sliding Mouthpiece Technology
Discover the balanced effects of Chem Dog with our Slide Piece All-In-One Vape. Each device contains 7 grams of THC-A Liquid Diamonds, THC-P, and Delta 10, offering a harmonious blend of relaxation and euphoria. Perfect for any time of day.

Ingredients

Hemp Derived Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THC-A), Liquid Diamonds, Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P), Delta-10 Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-10) Distillate, and Chem Dawg Terpenes.

About this strain

Chem Dog D is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chem Dog D is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Chem Dog D typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Chem Dog D’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Dog D, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
