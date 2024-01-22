COOKIES APPLE AND BANANAS THC-A DIAMOND N' SAUCE WAX DAB

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
About this product

The ultimate dabbing experience with Cookies Apples n Bananas THC-A Diamond Wax Dab! With a fruity hybrid blend of Now n Late x Jet Fuel Gelato, this 1 gram dab offers premium THC-A distillate and live terpenes for an extremely potent and flavorful hit. Get ready to elevate your sesh!

Specifications

Style - Dab Concentrate

Brand - Cookies

Diamond Wax Dab

🍯 Hybrid

🍯 Lemon Cherry Gelato x Honey Bun

🍯 1 gram

🍯 Premium THC-A distillate

🍯 Diamonds n Sauce

🍯 Extremely potent

🍯 Live terpenes

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
