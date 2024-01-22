The ultimate dabbing experience with Cookies Apples n Bananas THC-A Diamond Wax Dab! With a fruity hybrid blend of Now n Late x Jet Fuel Gelato, this 1 gram dab offers premium THC-A distillate and live terpenes for an extremely potent and flavorful hit. Get ready to elevate your sesh!
Specifications
Style - Dab Concentrate
Brand - Cookies
Diamond Wax Dab
🍯 Hybrid
🍯 Lemon Cherry Gelato x Honey Bun
🍯 1 gram
🍯 Premium THC-A distillate
🍯 Diamonds n Sauce
🍯 Extremely potent
🍯 Live terpenes
