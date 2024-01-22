COOKIES BERNIEHANA THC-A DIAMOND WAX DAB - 1G

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Indulge in the finest cookies with our Berniehana Butter THC-A Diamond Wax Dab! This 1g hybrid boasts premium THC-A distillate and live terpenes for an extremely potent and delicious experience. Diamonds n Sauce for an added kick.

Specifications

Style - Dab Concentrate

Brand - Cookies

Diamond Wax Dab

🍯 Hybrid

🍯 Lemon Cherry Gelato x Honey Bun

🍯 1 gram

🍯 Premium THC-A distillate

🍯 Diamonds n Sauce

🍯 Extremely potent

🍯 Live terpenes

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item