COOKIES CEREAL MILK THC-A CARTRIDGE - 1G 510 THREAD

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Indulge in a deliciously potent high with Cookies Cereal Milk THC-A Cartridge. Fast-acting and packed with premium THC-A, this 510 thread cartridge boasts live terpenes for a creamy and gassy flavor. From the authentic Cake brand, it's the perfect choice for a fun and flavorful experience.

SPECIFICATIONS
Blend - THC-A

Strain - Hybrid

Style - Delta Cart

Brand - Cookies

COOKIES LIVE TERPENES 1000MG TAHITIAN LIME THC-A CARTRIDGE
🌴 Live Terpenes

🌴 510 Thread

🌴 Fast Acting

🌴 Premium THC-A

🌴 Authentic Cookies Brand Product

🌴 Jet Fuel Gelato x Lemoncello

🌴 Gassy lime and vanilla aromas

About this strain

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
