Experience the ultimate cookie bliss with our Cookies & Cream Cookies. Indulge in the perfect harmony of rich, velvety cream chocolate cookies. Each bite combines the classic crunch of a cookie with the lusciousness of creamy toppings, creating a symphony of flavors that will leave your taste buds dancing. Elevate your cookie game and treat yourself to a moment of pure delight with these irresistible, gourmet delights.



Ingredients : Enriched bleach flour (bleached wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, corn syrup), chocolate chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla flavor), palm shortening (high oleic soybean oil, hydrogenated soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil, mono and diglycerides, polysorbate 60), sugar, egg whites, vanilla imitation (as a flavoring), sodium bicarbonate, salt, full spectrum Delta 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (<0,3% by weight), Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P) oils (derived from USA grown hemp), contains 2% or less of medium chain triglycerides, ascorbic acid and potassium sorbate (as a preservative). Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes other products which may contain soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and eggs, may contain trace amounts of all of the above.

