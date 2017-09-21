COOKIES HUCKLEBERRY GELATO THC-A CARTRIDGE - 1G 510 THREAD

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Description

Get ready for a flavorful and fast-acting experience with Cookies Huckleberry Gelato THC-A Cartridge. Made with premium THC-A and authentic Cake Brand Product, this 1000mg cartridge features live terpenes for a fruity and berry aroma. 510 thread compatibility makes it easy to use.

Specifications

Blend - THC-A

Strain - Hybrid

Style - Delta Cart

Brand - Cookies

Cookies Live Terpenes 1000mg Tahitian Lime THC-A Cartridge

🌴 Live Terpenes

🌴 510 Thread

🌴 Fast Acting

🌴 Premium THC-A

🌴 Authentic Cookies Brand Product

🌴 Jet Fuel Gelato x Lemoncello

🌴 Gassy lime and vanilla aromas

About this strain

The origins and genetics of Huckleberry are under debate, but there is no disputing the strain’s unmistakable berry aroma. The flower is compact, light green in color, and generally covered in orange hairs. Huckleberry plants have a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and produce average yields. They might be a bit tricky for the novice grower. The effects of this strain are on the milder side and largely reported as relaxing, cutting through stress without the cloudiness. Undoubtedly, this strain is best known for its intense fruity smell and taste, similar to its relative Blueberry.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
