COOKIES LAUGHING GAS THC-A DIAMOND WAX DAB - 1G

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Introducing Cookies Laughing Gas THC-A Diamond Wax Dab - the perfect combination of premium THC-A distillate and live terpenes. This 1g hybrid wax is not only extremely potent, but also features the unique addition of diamonds n sauce. Get ready to elevate your dab game and experience the ultimate high with Cookies Laughing Gas.

Specifications

Style - Dab Concentrate

Brand - Cookies

Diamond Wax Dab

🍯 Hybrid

🍯 Lemon Cherry Gelato x Honey Bun

🍯 1 gram

🍯 Premium THC-A distillate

🍯 Diamonds n Sauce

🍯 Extremely potent

🍯 Live terpenes

About this strain

Laughing Gas by TKO Reserve is a fuel-forward cross of Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie. This pungent pair creates a strain that emits a powerful fuel aroma intermixed with notes of  grass, pine, and a distant sweetness. The dense, knobby buds offer consumers stimulating, happy, and creative effects that can help diminish depression and initiate activity.   

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
