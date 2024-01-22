COOKIES LONDON POUND CAKE THC-A CARTRIDGE - 1G 510 THREAD

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Get ready for a flavorful and fast-acting experience with Cookies Huckleberry Gelato THC-A Cartridge. Made with premium THC-A and authentic Cake Brand Product, this 1000mg cartridge features live terpenes for a fruity and berry aroma. 510 thread compatibility makes it easy to use.

Specifications

Blend - THC-A

Strain - Hybrid

Style - Delta Cart

Brand - Cookies

Cookies Live Terpenes 1000mg Tahitian Lime THC-A Cartridge

🌴 Live Terpenes

🌴 510 Thread

🌴 Fast Acting

🌴 Premium THC-A

🌴 Authentic Cookies Brand Product

🌴 Jet Fuel Gelato x Lemoncello

🌴 Gassy lime and vanilla aromas

About this strain

London Pound Cake, also known as “Pound Cake”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake is a potent and delicious strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. London Pound Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Cake effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake features flavors like vanilla, butter, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of London Pound Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, London Pound Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
