COOKIES Milk Chocolate bars are made with local milk chocolate (34%) and are silky smooth. They are infused with premium-grade cannabis and are a cinch to parse into smaller doses. This chocolate is relaxing, yet induces a pleasant lift—perfect as an after-dinner dessert or addition to coffee or ice cream!
COOKIES Milk Chocolate bars are made with local milk chocolate (34%) and are silky smooth. They are infused with premium-grade cannabis and are a cinch to parse into smaller doses. This chocolate is relaxing, yet induces a pleasant lift—perfect as an after-dinner dessert or addition to coffee or ice cream!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.