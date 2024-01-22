COOKIES TAHITIAN LIME THC-A CARTRIDGE - 1G 510 THREAD

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 20.5%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience the tropical twist of Cookies Tahitian Lime THC-A Cartridge. Made with authentic Cake Brand product and infused with fast-acting, premium THC-A, this 510 thread cartridge will transport you to paradise. With gassy lime and vanilla aromas, this Jet Fuel Gelato x Lemoncello blend is sure to please.

Specifications

Blend - THC-A

Strain - Hybrid

Style - Delta Cart

Brand - Cookies

🌴 Live Terpenes

🌴 510 Thread

🌴 Fast Acting

🌴 Premium THC-A

🌴 Authentic Cookies Brand Product

🌴 Jet Fuel Gelato x Lemoncello

🌴 Gassy lime and vanilla aromas

About this strain

Tahitian Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Tangie and Sour Apple. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Tahitian Punch is 20.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Tahitian Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tahitian Punch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tahitian Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
