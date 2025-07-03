About this product
Chocolate Chip Blondie Bar:
A timeless favorite, now as a vegan, gluten-free, THC-rich treat for a guilt-free pleasure.
Chocolate Chip Blondie Bar by D9-Hi Edibles: A Timeless Treat
Classic Taste with a Cannabinoid Twist:
The Chocolate Chip Blondie Bar combines the beloved taste of chocolate chips with the benefits of 150mg THC and 150mg CBD. This delightful bar is a timeless treat reimagined for the modern age.
Diet-Friendly and Delicious:
Designed to be both vegan and gluten-free, these bars offer a pleasurable experience without dietary restrictions.
Customizable Effects for Individual Preferences:
With 150mg of cannabinoids per serving, enjoy a relaxing effect with a small dose, or an exhilarating sense of euphoria with a larger amount.
Balanced for Enjoyment and Wellbeing:
Indulge in the familiar comfort of chocolate chip blondies while exploring the potential of THC and CBD to enhance your overall sense of happiness and relaxation.
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
