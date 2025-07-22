D9-Hi D9 Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar



Bake Boxx – Delta 9 300MG THC

Explore a flavor sensation with Bake Boxx Cookies’ 300mg Delta-9 Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar. Immerse yourself in the perfect blend of pumpkin spice goodness and premium Delta-9 THC infusion. Elevate your treat experience with this soft and chewy delight, where gourmet excellence meets cannabis-infused pleasure in every bite.



• Delta 9 THC edible cookie bar: 300mg

• Gluten Free, Vegan, Dairy Free, and Egg Free

• Edible Delta 9 THC Brownie per Pack

• Third Party Lab Tested

• Must be 21 years or older



Embark on a journey of autumnal delight with Bake Boxx Cookies’ newest creation – the 300mg Delta-9 Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar. Immerse yourself in the warm and comforting embrace of pumpkin spice goodness, artfully blended with the premium quality of Delta-9 THC infusion. This soft and chewy delight offers a symphony of flavors, bringing the essence of fall to each meticulously crafted bar. Indulge in the perfect fusion of gourmet excellence and cannabis-infused pleasure, making every bite a cozy and delectable experience.



Our Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar is a testament to the artistry of Bake Boxx Cookies. This seasonal delight transcends expectations, delivering a soft and chewy masterpiece infused with 300mg of Delta-9 THC. Let the aromatic notes of pumpkin spice dance on your palate as you savor the harmonious balance of gourmet excellence and cannabis-infused indulgence. Elevate your treat experience and embrace the spirit of fall with this delightful creation that promises to warm your senses with every delicious bite.



INGREDIENTS

Vegan cane sugar, brown rice flour,nut meg, clove, natrual pumpkin flavor all natural cinnamon, potato starch, organic okara flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo bean flour, organic pea starch, white rice flour, baking powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, non-gmo cornstarch, monocalcium phosphate), natural color,organic vanilla powder (organic cane sugar, organic vanilla bean extractives) sea salt, natural flavor, xanthan gum, hemp extract (cannabis sativa).



Allergen information: Contains Wheat, Soy. Manufactured in a facility which produces products that contain dairy, egg, and soy.

