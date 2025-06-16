Experience a flavorful escape with our Sweet Lyfe THC Gummies! This 10-pack delivers 150mg of premium THC blend in an assortment of delicious flavors—Pineapple, Blueberry, and Green Apple. Perfectly crafted for both taste and relaxation, these vegan gummies provide a sweet way to unwind from the grind. Ideal for retail or wholesale, indulge in happiness with every bite.
Flavors: Pineapple, Blueberry, Green Apple Pack Size: 10 gummies per bag (15mg THC each) Perfect for: Personal use, distribution, or wholesale Vegan & Delicious: Enjoy a guilt-free sweet treat Indulge in a unique and enjoyable experience with our expertly infused vegan gummies. 🌿✨
