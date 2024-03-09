Alpha THC blend vape cartridges feature full spectrum cannabinoid and terpene blends conceived to give you the maximum effects.
1000mg full oil 950 mg total cannabinoids 5% terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, or other cutting agent derived from Natural hemp grown in California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado Delta 8 THC is a strong cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. Product Description Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material HYBRID Coil: Ceramic Tank: Polycarbonate Ingredients: Natural Spectrum THC BLEND OIL + TERPENES Compatible Batteries Available:
