Fruit Funk 2G Disposables vape

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Get funky with the vibrant, fruity explosion of THC-P Fruit Funk. A disposable vape that brings a burst of juicy flavor and high potency.
Bursting with juicy, fruity flavors.
Sleek design for maximum portability.
High-potency formula for quick effectiveness.
Experience the bold, vibrant flavors of fruit with the Half Bak'd Primo Disposable in THC-P Fruit Funk. Perfect for fruit flavor enthusiasts looking for a potent, on-the-go vaping experience.

Loaded with vibrant, juicy fruit flavors.
Single-use design for optimal convenience.
Powerful THC-P content for fast-acting relief.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item